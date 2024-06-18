Warren County is now home to Ohio's newest community action agency

Community action agencies work to improve the quality of life of low-income people by connecting them with resources such as food assistance, job training, education programs. They also can provide a range of support for seniors.

Warren County Community Services, Inc. is now recognized as Ohio’s 48th community action agency. CEO Dawana Fogarty said this recognition is an important moment.

"We now can directly apply to grants offered by the state and the federal government to bring more resources into the community," Fogarty said.

She said over the next two years, her group will get almost $550,000 from a community services block grant. It will go to programs like their newest endeavor–teaching people how to make nutritious meals.

"We will be partnering with local cooks and chefs and hold cooking classes with our Head Start parents and their children," Fogarty said. "It's to help them stretch their food dollar with high quality foods so they can make meals that are healthy."

Warren County Community Services manages four locations. Annually, the nonprofit serves around 400 youngsters through Head Start and early learning. It employs about 180 people.

Emily Cervantes is raising her four young children alone. After her divorce, she says WCCS provided a safe place for her two youngest and support from a family advocate.

"The advocates really helped me. Just kind of figuring out how to get childcare for my kids because I didn't need child care before. And now all of a sudden, I did," Cervantes recalled. "They just made me feel like I had more people in my corner at a time when I needed that. Knowing my kids are at a safe place and I can trust these people."

