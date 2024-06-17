© 2024 WYSO
I-75 construction north of Dayton will take longer than expected

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:24 AM EDT
Interstate 75 as seen overhead
ODOT
/
ODOT
Motorists will have to put up with I-75 construction north of Dayton until 2027.

Expect to see orange barrels for a while longer on on I-75 north of downtown Dayton, with road construction taking longer than expected.

The Ohio Department of Transportation now says that the reconstruction of I-75 between Needmore and Leo streets won’t be completed until summer 2027. The original completion date was Summer of 2026.

ODOT officials say sections of the pavement in the reconstruction area are deeper than expected. That means they will require more substantial work to repair.

Decades of projects and repairs under the roadway need to be removed before the new road is constructed.

This is the first time this section of I-75 has been reconstructed down to the base since its original installation in the late 1950s.
Local & Statewide News
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
