Dayton celebrates National Bike to Work Day

Rainy weather in Dayton didn't stop cycling enthusiasts from celebrating National Bike to Work Day.

On May 17, over 200 people gathered at RiverScape MetroPark for a free pancake breakfast and live music, to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling.

The event, hosted by Five Rivers Metro Parks, featured resources on the benefits of cycling, including how it can help protect the environment and improve air quality.

“This is an opportunity to promote cycling, especially cycling for transportation,” said Bob Hartman, a member of the Dayton Cycling Club.

Last year, Dayton hosted the Miami Valley Cycling summit, bringing people from all over the region to share successes and struggles surrounding biking in the region.

The city is working to make the biking trails better, said Jordan Hart, the outdoor recreation coordinator for Five Rivers MetroParks.

“But anytime you see a gap, you can reach out to your local community and let them know. It always helps to have public input,” Hart said.

