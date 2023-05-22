Dayton hosts Miami Valley Cycling Summit

Bike Miami Valley and the City of Dayton hosted the Miami Valley Cycling Summit on Friday. This event brought together local leaders and cycling advocates from the region.

Over 200 cycling enthusiasts and officials gathered in Dayton to share successes and struggles surrounding biking in the region.

This year’s theme was “Cycling Builds Community.” Content experts shared how cycling can improve the transportation, health, and economic vitality of the Miami Valley.

The summit focused on how to make cycling better, including diversifying ridership and trends in cycling.

Eric Sauer, from five river metro parks , says local organizations partner well on improving bike trails and access points.

“It's a very effective network, but we need to keep doing that, pursuing those available grants and again, really working to develop new and ongoing funding as those local funds become harder and harder to come by.”

The event also had a regional bikeways update, a bike tour of cycling infrastructure, and workshops on equity in engineering, and a review of new bike parks.

The next regional summit will be in Springfield in 2025.