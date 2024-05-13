FEMA disaster centers opening for Ohio tornado survivors

Those affected by the March 14 tornadoes in Ohio can visit several newly-opened FEMA centers in Logan, Auglaize, Licking and Union counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has locations to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.



The Logan County FEMA center is at Galilee Lutheran Church on Lincoln Blvd. in Russells Point. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Auglaize County, the FEMA center is at Fairbanks Center at Cross Oak Camp & Retreat Center on Jack Oak Point Rd. in St. Marys. It will only be open this week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Saturday.

The centers in Licking County and Union County are at The John L. and Christine Warner Library and Student Center in Newark, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will close Saturday.

The Liberty Township Community Center in Raymond will have a center open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

To find the nearest center, visit fema.org.

Tornado survivors receive $1M in aid

Survivors of the March 14 tornado outbreak have already received over $1 million in FEMA recovery assistance.

The federal agency says nearly 100 applicants have received funds to help with serious needs, pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and other issues not covered by insurance.

Those who have needs related to the March 14 tornadoes can apply for FEMA aid at disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

Watch out for scams

FEMA officials are warning Ohio tornado victims to be wary of potential scams and give the following tip:

