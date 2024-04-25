Centerville hospital to drop trauma center designation

Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville will soon lose its designated as a trauma center.

Premier Health, which operates Miami Valley Hospital South, said the hospital will stop operating as a verified Level III trauma program on May 1, but the hospital’s emergency department will continue 24 hour operations.

The Ohio Trauma System is designed to get severely injured patients to the “right hospital, in the right manner, in the right amount of time.”

A Level I trauma center is the highest level of certification and is a comprehensive regional resource. A Level III trauma center has demonstrated that it:



Offers 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists.

Incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program.

Has developed transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center.

Provides back-up care for rural and community hospitals.

Offers continued education of the nursing and allied health personnel or the trauma team.

Involved with prevention efforts and must have an active outreach program for its referring communities.

Not all hospital emergency departments seek out a certification as a trauma center.

A Premier spokesperson told WYSO that this change is to manage resources like surgical sub-specialists for trauma and orthopedics- within its network.

Premier Health says Miami Valley Hospital's main campus will maintain its Level 1 trauma status, the highest level of care. That hospital is about 10 minutes away from Miami Valley Hospital South.

Premier’s Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center also will stay at Level III trauma status.

Miami Valley Hospital South became a Level III trauma centerin 2019.

This is the second hospital in the region that’s dropped its trauma status. Earlier this month, Kettering Health Network’s Soin Medical Center also dropped its status Level III trauma center status.

