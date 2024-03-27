Homefull's new Healthy Living Center grocery, clinic on track to open this fall

Homefull is a year into a major project to grow its home base on 16 acres off of Gettysburg Avenue.

Construction on the local nonprofit’s new Healthy Living Center started in March 2023 with hopes for completion by fall 2024.

The organization’s grocery store, pharmacy and wellness center will also have a fully operational community space and offices.

The 48,000 square foot building is part of Homefull's $50 million, 16-Acre Project that includes a second phase with 144 affordable housing units. It's on the site of the former Carlson Elementary School.

Homefull works to end homelessness by providing housing, advocacy, education and other services.

The color design in the building is based off of a piece of art purchased from Dayton artist Bing Davis, said John Patterson, Homefull’s chief of business and development officer.

“It'll be displayed upstairs, but then you'll see snippets of that piece of artwork on a lot of the signage down here," he said. "Like the aisle signs or where it says deli and meat, produce, and things like that, they're pulling from the colors that are in that piece of art."

Kettering Health Network is working with Homefull to create a doctor’s office connected to the store. The pharmacy on site will be an expansion for the local Ziks Family Pharmacy.

Homefull is working with the Hall Hunger Initiative and other organizations to offer local products for the community, said Trudy Elder, the nonprofit's chief strategic officer.

“We have built some relationships already with some local growers and farmers," Elder said. "And so we're excited to be able to include them as another market opportunity and revenue source. So folks from Greene County, Clark County, even, some partnerships with Agraria and things like that right there in Yellow Springs.”

