Arts & Culture

University of Dayton celebrates artist Willis 'Bing' Davis Papers

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
Ngozi Cole
/
WYSO
The University hosted a celebration of Davis’ work at the Roesch library on Monday, May 22nd.

Dayton-based artist, Willis Bing Davis, has donated his papers to The University of Dayton. The University hosted a celebration of Davis’ work on Monday, May 22, at the Roesch library where the archive will be housed.

As an internationally renowned artist, Bing Davis' work has been displayed all over the world, in places like China, France and Nigeria. Now, the University of Dayton will house research and teaching materials from his global career.

UD president Eric Spina said the archive will be available to the Dayton community, students and researchers from around the world.

“Your papers will be a primer on how we can be difference makers in the world as you have them, and especially how to appreciate and respect cultural differences,” Spina said.

Bing Davis said he was happy that his archival work was right here at home in Dayton.

“I'm just so grateful. And it's like a blank canvas. I’m looking forward to working with the students,” he said. “We don't know what to expect, but I know it's going to be beautiful.”

Rodney Veal, from the Strivers School for Arts and Sinclair Community College, highlighted what Davis’ contributions meant to the African-American community.

In a world where the mere presence of a black man can be dismissed. We stand here today to celebrate the intellectual, creative output and community activism of one black man,” Veal said.

Davis was one of the first in the region to create Black art history courses. His studio in Dayton also hosts the Shango Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture.

The local PBS station, Think TV is also producing a documentary on Davis’s contributions as an artist and educator.

After a career spanning 5 decades, which brought him international acclaim, Davis said he is happy his work has found a home.

"I realized that perhaps the best vehicle would be right here at home, and particularly when the university also has long arms and will be reaching out and embracing and working with,” Davis said.

Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
