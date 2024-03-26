Greater Dayton RTA considers fare increase

The Greater Dayton RTA is considering increasing fares, which the transit authority says reflects its increasing costs for providing services.

The proposed changes would see a single ride fare increase incrementally over time up to 50 cents by January 2026. Paratransit single rides could increase by a $1.50 in two years.

Dayton residents can give feedback on the proposed higher prices at public hearings. The hearings will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 17 and 4 to 6 p.m. April 18 at Wright Stop Plaza.

Those who cannot attend the in-person public hearings can email comments to speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org,or call 937- 425-8339

The RTA declined to comment before the public hearings.

Dayton resident Gregory McCreary, who uses the bus to go to work every day, said a fare increase will be a financial burden.

“I'm just now starting to use the bus after years, and it has already increased by a lot,” McCreary said.

Greater Dayton RTA The RTA said it wants to update its fares to reflect its increasing costs for providing services.



Dayton resident Tyra Barker said the price increase is understandable.

“The increase for me is kind of negligible at this point, because I understand the gas is going up and a lot of other things have been going up, and they've kept the same prices for a long time,” Barker said.

Another rider, John Johnson, said he spends about $50 a month on bus fare.

“The service is not that great. They changed the route, so people are trying to get to work, they have to change two or three buses to get there. That ain't cool,’ Johnson said. “If they raise the price, well I won't like that too well.”