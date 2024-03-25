Customers possibly exposed to measles at Beavercreek bowling alley

Another Montgomery County resident has a case of measles, this time possibly exposing people at a Greene County bowling alley.

The exposure occurred on Saturday March 16, between 4 and 7 p.m., at Round1 Bowling and Amusement in Beavercreek.

Measles is extremely contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. If one person has measles, up to 90% of those who come into contact with that person and who are not immune will also become infected.

If you were at Round1 during this time, notify your local health department so they can assess your vaccination status, provide information regarding signs and symptoms of measles, and inform you of the next steps to keep you and others protected.

Montgomery County residents should call 937-225-5991 or visit phdmc.org. Greene County residents should call 937-374-5615 or visit www.gcph.info.

Residents from other counties should call their local health department.

