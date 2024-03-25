© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Customers possibly exposed to measles at Beavercreek bowling alley

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published March 25, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT

Another Montgomery County resident has a case of measles, this time possibly exposing people at a Greene County bowling alley.

The exposure occurred on Saturday March 16, between 4 and 7 p.m., at Round1 Bowling and Amusement in Beavercreek.

Measles is extremely contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. If one person has measles, up to 90% of those who come into contact with that person and who are not immune will also become infected.

If you were at Round1 during this time, notify your local health department so they can assess your vaccination status, provide information regarding signs and symptoms of measles, and inform you of the next steps to keep you and others protected.

Montgomery County residents should call 937-225-5991 or visit phdmc.org. Greene County residents should call 937-374-5615 or visit www.gcph.info.

Residents from other counties should call their local health department.
Tags
Local & Statewide News VaccinationsPublic Health Dayton and Montgomery County
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder