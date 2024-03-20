© 2024 WYSO
Miami County community rejects fire/EMS levy

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 20, 2024 at 5:09 PM EDT
Elizabeth Township voters rejected a levy to support fire and EMS services.
Elizabeth Township
Elizabeth Township voters rejected an 8 mill levy that would have generated $626,000 a year for fire and EMS services.

It also would have added $280 to their property tax bill for a total of $318.50 per $100,000 of market value.

Currently, residents pay $38.50 per $100,000 of market value.

According to Trustee Jon Ryman, Elizabeth Township is using general funds to pay 25 part-time firefighters. They rotate 2-person shifts providing 24/7 coverage to the community.

In 2023, Elizabeth Township reported 235 answered calls combined for both EMS and fire response.

“We’ve got enough money to keep this going for a while,” Ryman said.

However, according to Ryman there is a limit.

“When it starts going north of a $1 million a year to run, we gotta have a levy or start looking at different options instead of chunking out this amount of money from our general fund," Ryman said. "Our investments are our general fund, the further you spend that down the less you make on those investments.” 

Early in March, Ryman and the other two trustees hosted a community meeting where they explained the 8 mill levy to property owners.

Now, Ryman says the trustees will continue talking with leaders in neighboring communities, with the goal of collaborating on fire and EMS services. They are also researching grants to cover anticipated costs.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley