Miami County community asking voters to support rural fire, EMS. But proposed tax hike draws opposition

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 13, 2024 at 2:59 PM EDT
Picture of a crowd of people sitting on bleachers in a gymnasium.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Many Elizabeth Township property owners fill their community center gym during an information meeting about a proposed 8 mill levy for their area.

One of Miami County's rural townships is asking voters to support a new property tax to cover fire and EMS services.

Elizabeth Township trustees say the increase is needed to support these critical services, which they are now covering by pulling money from the general fund.

But some residents, especially farmers with large land holdings, are concerned about the impact of the proposed 8 mill levy.

On average, property owners now pay $38.50 per $100,000 of property value. For a $100,000 property, the proposed levy would add an additional $280 to the bill for a total of $318.50 per $100,000 of market value.

Picture of a man in a white shirt speaking into a microphone at a podium. Men are sitting at a table to his left and to his right, three men at each table.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Elizabeth Township trustees explain why an 8 mill levy is on the 2024 March Primary ballot.

Trustees put this levy on the 2024 March primary, to be held March 19, to generate funds for their very new fire & EMS department.

If passed, the levey would generate $626,000 per year.

Currently, the township is using general funds to pay for the cost of these services. That's something Trustee John Ryman doesn't like doing.

"The further we drain that fund down, the less investment income we get from that. And we're very limited," Rynman said.

Senior man with eye glasses and a white beard. He's wearing a red stripped shirt covered by a butter cream zip-up jacket and a ball cap. He's standing beside a woman with graying, short hair. She's in a cream, tan stripped shirt covered by a black long-sleeved sweater. Both are smiling.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Don Hagel is a farmer and owns 300 acres of farm land and says the proposed 8 mill levy would increase his property tax by about 25 percent. Julie Milhouse sees the benefit of having fire/EMS services but also knows the financial cost will be hard for some.

Don Hagel and many in this rural community of less than 1,700 say that’s a steep property tax. Hagel owns 300-acres that produces grain.

“They need some money," Hagel said. "But I'm a farmer. If it passes, it cost 25% increase in my taxes. That's a big hit at one time.”
 
On March 7, the trustees hosted an informational meeting in the township’s packed community gymnasium.

Many property owners shared concerns about the burden of paying this proposed levy, especially farmers.

Others said they don’t need a fire department because there is no accessible water supply to extinguish fires. While others point to the low number of emergency calls — less than 240 last year.

Man wearing grey pull over v-neck sweater standing in empty gym.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Paul Hersberger owns property in Elizabeth Township. He's not sure if the community needs a fire department but he agrees EMS service will benefit everyone.

Meanwhile others admitted EMS is a valuable asset for everyone.

“When you need EMS, you need EMS. And you’d like to have it. You don’t want it 30 minutes away or not coming at all," Paul Hersberger said. "It’s going to be a tough decision, not feeling good about it after this meeting.”

Others residents have mixed feelings.

“I understand the financial parts of it, but I also know that there's a need for coverage," ulie Millhouse said. "We've had to call the ambulance to the house when my mom was sick and I've had a house fire. So it's a it's a Catch 22 with me.”

The Miami County auditor has a section on their website that illustrates how the proposed 8 mill levy would impact each individual parcel. Property owners can use their name or their address to look up this information.

According to Trustee Greg Dilst, last November, Elizabeth Township reluctantly launched its own fire/EMS department after its almost 20 year contract with New Carlisle suddenly ended.

“We were paying them to staff our building with people, and they were staffing about 20% of the time," Dilst said. "Then running the rest of it from their location in New Carlisle, which was doubling the runtimes to get to us.”

On Left, Elizabeth Township Trustee John Ryman stands wearing a black jacket, arms crossed over his chest, blue jeans. On the right, Elizabeth Township Trustee Greg Dilst stands wearing a long-sleeved green, jewel-neck pull over shirt topped with a green sleeveless felt vest, tan pants.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Elizabeth Township Trustees John Ryman and Greg Dilst. During the March 7 community meeting, they explained the 8 mill levy will take pressure off the general fund, which is currently paying for the township's fire/EMS services.

Since then, Troy, Tipp City and neighboring communities have said they don’t have enough firefighters and EMS staff to help Elizabeth Township.

So the township created its own. It pays 25 part-time firefighters to provide 24/7 coverage. They have 1 fire truck and 1 ambulance.

Trustee Dilst emphasizes a fire department does more than put out fires.

"There's Hazmat calls, grain bin rescues. You know, you have people trapped in the grain bin. You got automobile accidents, you need fire department personnel to cut them out," Dilst said.

If the 8 mill levy fails, Dilst says the township will continue using general funds to cover fire & EMS expenses. Trustees are also researching for grants.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley