Wright State alum receives first Tony Award

Wright State University alumna Nicole Scherzinger was awarded her first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role on Sunday.

Scherzinger received a Tony for her performance as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of “Sunset Boulevard.”

The "Sunset Boulevard production also received a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.

In her acceptance speech, Scherzinger said she always felt like she did not belong growing up, but now she feels as if she has "come home at last."

“So if there’s anyone out there who feels like they don’t belong, or your time hasn’t come, don’t give up," she said. "Just keep on giving and giving, because the world needs your love and your light now more than ever.”

This award comes after a string of other recognitions, including an Olivier Award and being named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people.

Scherzinger was also named the Alumna of the Year by the Wright State Alumni Association in 2017.

During her time at the university, she performed in multiple productions including "Chicago" and "Show Boat." From there, Scherzinger left Wright State early for an opportunity in Hollywood, which launched her career.

Joe Deer, a retired professor of musical theater at Wright State, told the Wright State Newsroom he was not surprised by her recent success.

“I can think of very few other performers who have sustained a top-level career in so many fields for so long,” he said. "It’s so gratifying to see our outstanding alumna being recognized for her breathtaking talent and longevity.”