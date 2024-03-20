© 2024 WYSO
Centerville voters once again reject school levy

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 20, 2024 at 12:35 AM EDT
Centerville High School, home of the Elks, pictured here on Oct. 2, 2022, serves more than 2,700 students.
Jordan Laird
Centerville High School, home of the Elks, pictured here on Oct. 2, 2022, serves more than 2,700 students.

A Centerville schools 3.9 mill levy failed last night. That’s according to Final, unofficial election results.

The levy would have generated a bit more than $11.2 million for the district's operations.

A portion of these funds was earmarked for student support.

The 3.9 mill levy would have increased property taxes.

According to the Montgomery County auditor, it would have cost a homeowner $139 for a $100,000 home.

Centerville School Superintendent Jon Wensey said more of the district’s students are reporting excessive stress and mental health concerns.

According to Wensey, the money generated by this levy would have enabled the district to bring in more counselors.

The district has more than 8,000 students. It has more than 1,100 teachers and support staff. In November 2023, voters also rejected a similar measure.

The last time voters approved additional funding for the schools was 2019.
Local & Statewide News Centerville City Schoolscity of centervillePrimary Election
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley