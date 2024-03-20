Centerville voters once again reject school levy

A Centerville schools 3.9 mill levy failed last night. That’s according to Final, unofficial election results.

The levy would have generated a bit more than $11.2 million for the district's operations.

A portion of these funds was earmarked for student support.

The 3.9 mill levy would have increased property taxes.

According to the Montgomery County auditor, it would have cost a homeowner $139 for a $100,000 home.

Centerville School Superintendent Jon Wensey said more of the district’s students are reporting excessive stress and mental health concerns.

According to Wensey, the money generated by this levy would have enabled the district to bring in more counselors.

The district has more than 8,000 students. It has more than 1,100 teachers and support staff. In November 2023, voters also rejected a similar measure.

The last time voters approved additional funding for the schools was 2019.

