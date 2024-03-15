3 dead, others injured in Logan County after suspected tornadoes

Severe storms and suspected tornadoes Thursday night killed three people and injured others in Western Ohio.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies report three people have died and said they are working on identifying the victims.

The sheriff's office plans to update with more information this morning.

More than 6,500 customers are without power, more than 4,400 of them in Logan County, according to AES.

Multiple shelters are open for people in need: Indian Lake Skating Rink, Indian Lake Schools, Lighthouse Indian Lake Community Church Church of God, Russell’s Point West Liberty Church of God and the Huntsville Fire Department.

Logan County officials confirmed people were killed when a tornado or very high winds tore through the night and hit the Lakeview RV trailer Park in the Indian Lake area about 50 miles northwest of Columbus.

Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation, one of many state and local agencies responding to reports of damage, said they are using snowplows to move trees, limbs and other debris off the roadways.

"We've got several roads closed around Indian Lake at this point. So it's a very busy scene up there," Bruning said.

Deputies have asked for people to avoid the area and to not go around barricades.

"If you have not been contacted directly to assist with search and recovery from local law enforcement, fire & EMS or the EMA please avoid the area of Indian Lake," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.