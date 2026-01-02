Listen: Speeches from the 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005, ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.

In this special presentation, you’ll hear words from and reflections about the authors honored at 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

Sunil Amrith , nonfiction winner for The Burning Earth: A History

, nonfiction winner for Kaveh Akbar , fiction winner for Martyr!

, fiction winner for Salman Rushdie, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award

Learn more about the Dayton Literary Peace Prize at https://www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/

