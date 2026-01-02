© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen: Speeches from the 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published January 2, 2026 at 5:28 PM EST
Salman Rushie received the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize award ceremony.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Salman Rushie received the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize award ceremony.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005, ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.

In this special presentation, you’ll hear words from and reflections about the authors honored at 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

  • Sunil Amrith, nonfiction winner for The Burning Earth: A History
  • Kaveh Akbar, fiction winner for Martyr!
  • Salman Rushdie, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award

Learn more about the Dayton Literary Peace Prize at https://www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/
Tags
Arts & Culture Dayton Literary Peace PrizeBooks
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Related Content