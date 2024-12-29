LISTEN: Speeches from the 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize
The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.
In this special presentation, you’ll hear words from and reflections about the authors honored at 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize.
- Victor Luckerson, nonfiction winner for Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa's Greenwood District, America's Black Wall Street
- Paul Lynch, fiction winner for Prophet Song
- Josh Carter on behalf of President Jimmy Carter, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award
