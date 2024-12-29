© 2025 WYSO
LISTEN: Speeches from the 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published December 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
The 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize award ceremony was held on November 10, 2024 at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
The 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize award ceremony was held on November 10, 2024 at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.

In this special presentation, you’ll hear words from and reflections about the authors honored at 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

  • Victor Luckerson, nonfiction winner for Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa's Greenwood District, America's Black Wall Street
  • Paul Lynch, fiction winner for Prophet Song
  • Josh Carter on behalf of President Jimmy Carter, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award

Learn more about the Dayton Literary Peace Prize at https://www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
