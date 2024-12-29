LISTEN: Speeches from the 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.

In this special presentation, you’ll hear words from and reflections about the authors honored at 2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize.



Victor Luckerson , nonfiction winner for Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa's Greenwood District, America's Black Wall Street

, nonfiction winner for Paul Lynch , fiction winner for Prophet Song

, fiction winner for Josh Carter on behalf of President Jimmy Carter, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award

Learn more about the Dayton Literary Peace Prize at https://www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/

