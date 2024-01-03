© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LISTEN: Speeches from the 2023 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:46 AM EST
Sandra Cisneros, recipient of the 2023 Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award peaks at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize awards ceremony at the Schuster Center.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
Sandra Cisneros, recipient of the 2023 Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award peaks at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize awards ceremony at the Schuster Center.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.

In this special presentation, you’ll hear from the 2023 winning writers in each category:

  • Robert Samuels & Toluse Olorunnipa, nonfiction winners for His Name Is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice
  • Geraldine Brooks, fiction winner for Horse
  • Sandra Cisneros, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award

Learn more about the Dayton Literary Peace Prize at https://www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/
Tags
Arts & Culture BooksDayton Literary Peace Prize
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt