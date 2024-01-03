LISTEN: Speeches from the 2023 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.

In this special presentation, you’ll hear from the 2023 winning writers in each category:



Robert Samuels & Toluse Olorunnipa , nonfiction winners for His Name Is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice

, nonfiction winners for Geraldine Brooks , fiction winner for Horse

, fiction winner for Sandra Cisneros, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award

Learn more about the Dayton Literary Peace Prize at https://www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/

