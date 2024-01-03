LISTEN: Speeches from the 2023 Dayton Literary Peace Prize
The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement.
In this special presentation, you’ll hear from the 2023 winning writers in each category:
- Robert Samuels & Toluse Olorunnipa, nonfiction winners for His Name Is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice
- Geraldine Brooks, fiction winner for Horse
- Sandra Cisneros, winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award
