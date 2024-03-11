Beavercreek to step up sidewalk repairs, property owners have several options to pay

When Beavercreek became a city in 1980, it never established an official sidewalk maintenance program. If sidewalks in Beavercreek needed repairs, the city was typically notified by resident complaints.

Now, the city council is creating a maintenance plan and has passed a resolution to fix up more than a hundred miles of sidewalks.

“People are out walking more today than ever and just keeping up trip hazards," City Manager Pete Landrum said . "It's also going to help with home values and maintaining a safe and vibrant community.”

Landrum says Beavercreek property owners will have two options for addressing sidewalk issues.

They can opt for the city to do the repairs. This comes with the benefit of cost savings through the city's competitive bidding. Property owners could pay the city for the repairs in full or spread costs out over a 5-year period through their property taxes.

Property owners have the option to undertake repairs independently.

You can find more information on Beavercreek’s engineering division website.

