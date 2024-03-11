© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beavercreek to step up sidewalk repairs, property owners have several options to pay

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:47 PM EDT
a cracked sidewalk in beavercreek
Kathryn Mobley
A cracked sidewalk in Beavercreek could soon be getting repaired.

When Beavercreek became a city in 1980, it never established an official sidewalk maintenance program. If sidewalks in Beavercreek needed repairs, the city was typically notified by resident complaints.

Now, the city council is creating a maintenance plan and has passed a resolution to fix up more than a hundred miles of sidewalks.

“People are out walking more today than ever and just keeping up trip hazards," City Manager Pete Landrum said . "It's also going to help with home values and maintaining a safe and vibrant community.”

Landrum says Beavercreek property owners will have two options for addressing sidewalk issues.

They can opt for the city to do the repairs. This comes with the benefit of cost savings through the city's competitive bidding. Property owners could pay the city for the repairs in full or spread costs out over a 5-year period through their property taxes.

Property owners have the option to undertake repairs independently.

You can find more information on Beavercreek’s engineering division website.
Tags
Local & Statewide News City of Beavercreek
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
See stories by Jerry Kenney