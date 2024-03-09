© 2024 WYSO
Greater Dayton RTA offering free rides for primary election

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published March 8, 2024 at 2:50 PM EST
rta bus close up photo of the front of the bus
Greater Dayton Area RTA
Greater Dayton Area RTA is offering free rides to the polls for the 2024 Ohio primary election.

If you can’t get a ride to the ballot box for Ohio’s primary, just take the bus.

The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free bus rides to polling locations on March 19. The rides are for both fixed routes and paratransit services.

The Transit Authority recommends using the RTA app to find the bus stop closest to their polling location.

More information is at iriderta.org. That link can also be used for those without a smartphone to find the best bus route to the polls.

RTA has been providing free bus rides to the polls on election day since 2018.
