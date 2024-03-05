Montgomery County Auditor to hold property value appeal workshops in March

Montgomery County property owners can learn how to appeal their property valuation this month.

County Auditor Karl Keith is hosting eight informational workshops. Attendees will learn how to file an appeal with the Board of Revision and what types of evidence to prepare.

Final property values were released in January. Property owners who disagree with their valuation have until April 1 to file a formal appeal.

Auditor Karl Keith said the county has seen an historic $8.5 billion property value growth in the past three years, corresponding to residential property values increasing by 34% on aggregate.

