See which local projects won grants to help slash their utility bills

The Ohio Department of Development announced $8 million dollars for energy efficiency retrofits in existing buildings.

“Something as simple as installing LED lights can create enough of a savings that will allow these Ohioans to reinvest their money in what really matters, like growing their business or supporting their residents,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development.

A total of 35 projects were selected across 18 counties.

Three projects are in Clark County, and four are in Montgomery County. These projects total nearly $1.5 million.

This funding can be used for building upgrades such as boiler replacements, H-VAC upgrades, utility monitoring, and more.

One local recipient, The Miami Valley School, plans to use its grant award to upgrade its facilities to LED lighting, which should save the school 16% in utilities.

Anne Griffith, Director of Environmental Sustainability, said this grant "will be incredibly impactful in helping The Miami Valley School achieve its overall objectives in environmental sustainability."

Ohio Department of Development said all projects selected for funding should reduce utility energy usage by at least 15%. The grant funding was awarded through the Energy Efficiency Program for Ohio Communities.

Other local projects include:

