See which local projects won grants to help slash their utility bills
The Ohio Department of Development announced $8 million dollars for energy efficiency retrofits in existing buildings.
“Something as simple as installing LED lights can create enough of a savings that will allow these Ohioans to reinvest their money in what really matters, like growing their business or supporting their residents,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development.
A total of 35 projects were selected across 18 counties.
Three projects are in Clark County, and four are in Montgomery County. These projects total nearly $1.5 million.
This funding can be used for building upgrades such as boiler replacements, H-VAC upgrades, utility monitoring, and more.
One local recipient, The Miami Valley School, plans to use its grant award to upgrade its facilities to LED lighting, which should save the school 16% in utilities.
Anne Griffith, Director of Environmental Sustainability, said this grant "will be incredibly impactful in helping The Miami Valley School achieve its overall objectives in environmental sustainability."
Ohio Department of Development said all projects selected for funding should reduce utility energy usage by at least 15%. The grant funding was awarded through the Energy Efficiency Program for Ohio Communities.
Other local projects include:
- The City of Springfield will receive a $250,000 grant to complete lighting and Direct Digital Controls projects. The projects are expected to yield 21.7% in utility savings.
- The Clark County Department of Job & Family Services will receive a $250,000 grant to upgrade lighting and HVAC controls systems. The project is expected to yield 21.7% in utility savings.
- The Clark County Government Building will receive a $250,000 grant to upgrade the facilityʼs to LED lighting. The project is expected to yield 17% in utility savings.
- The Chabad of Greater Dayton will receive a $57,500 grant to install eight air handling units, boiler replacements, and the relocation of a boiler temperature sensor upgrades. The project is expected to yield a utility savings of 47.2%.
- The City of Dayton will receive a $179,455 grant to complete lighting and sensor upgrades as part of the cityʼs 2024 building energy efficiency project. The project is expected to yield a utility savings of 15.3%.
- Mad River Local Schools will receive a $250,000 grant to complete Building Automation System upgrades. The project is expected to yield a utility savings of 17.2%.