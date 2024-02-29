© 2024 WYSO
Greene County election board names acting deputy director

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 29, 2024 at 2:26 PM EST
Voting sticker on a table
WYSO Staff

The Greene County Board of Election has an acting deputy director.

Jordan Huber is serving in this post on a 90-day trial basis. The Democrat will assist the Republican director with running the office, managing voter registration, training precinct officials, as well as preparing for Ohio’s March 19th primary.

In Ohio, the director and deputy director must represent different political parties.

For weeks, the board – two Democrats and two Republicans – were unable to agree on a candidate.

Huber joined the office in 2017 and has worked in numerous positions. Before this temporary appointment, Huber was the board’s campaign finance manager.
