Montgomery County annual property tax bill hits $1 billion for the first time

WYSO
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Property Tax Charge Tops $1 Billion in Montgomery County for the First Time.
A surge in assessed property value brings record property tax revenue to Montgomery County.

The total annual bill for property owners in Montgomery County’s will top $1 billion for the first time this year, following a surge in property values.

County Auditor Karl Keith released the new data showing a $56.6 million increase in total property taxes.

The average property owner will see a 5.8% rise in their property tax bill.

Last year, the county revalued all properties, and property values overall increased $8.5 billion in value.

This includes a record 34% average increase in residential property values, driven by recent “off the charts” home prices throughout the county, Keith reported.

This will result in more than $38 million in new money for schools, cities, townships, and the county’s general fund.

In addition to the record-high home prices, a combination of other factors will contribute to this year’s historic $56.6 million increase in revenue.

New construction in the county reached an all-time high in 2023, and taxes on those new buildings and structural additions will bring $7.5 million in new revenue to jurisdictions. 13.9% increase in the values of public utility properties, which are set by the state, will generate another $6 million. Finally, voters approved three new levies last year that will generate $4 million in additional revenue.

The county said property owners can look-up their final new value and the amount of their 2024 taxes online.

Property owners who disagree with their new value can appeal with the Board of Revision before April 1.

Local & Statewide News Property taxesMontgomery County Auditorhousing development