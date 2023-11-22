© 2023 WYSO
Beavercreek Walmart reopens Friday

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
The Walmart in Beavercreek
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
The Walmart in Beavercreek was the site of a fatal shooting Monday night, Nov. 20. Four shoppers were injured in the incident.

The Beavercreek Walmart will reopen this Friday.

In a released statement, the company said: “Following Monday’s tragedy at our Beavercreek store, our focus has remained on supporting our associates’ well-being. While speaking with them about when to reopen and resume serving customers, their overwhelming feedback was to do so as soon as possible.”

Monday night, November 20, at the Walmart Superstore in Beavercreek, police say Benjamin Charles Jones opened fire about 8:35 p.m. inside the retail store. The Dayton native used a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine long gun to wound four shoppers. According to police, he ultimately turned the weapon on himself and Jones died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Beavercreek Police released body cam footage following the two officer who found Jones' body.

Police haven't identified the injured victims. Three of the four were being treated in area hospitals on Tuesday afternoon. One woman remained in critical condition. The fourth did not have life-threatening injuries.

The Beavercreek police and FBI are collaborating in this investigation. They're asking anyone with information about Jones to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or going online at tips.fbi.gov

The Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. will re-open at 6 a.m. on Friday and resume normal business hours.
Tags
Courts & Crime BeavercreekWalmart
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
