Some levies fail, Dayton city commissioners keep their seats

Huber Heights residents have supported the city’s earned income tax bid, according to final, unofficial results from Tuesday's election.

That’s a shift since last May when Huber Heights voters rejected it.

Meanwhile, the City of Clayton’s Earned Income Tax request has failed. It was a a 1.5% renewal plus a 1% increase. It would have started Jan. 1, 2024.

Centerville City School District had a 5.9 mills on the ballot. It also failed.

Tri-County North Local School District also said no to a five-year, 1% income tax renewal request.

In the race for Dayton City Commission, incumbents Chris Shaw and Matt Joseph have held off their challengers and will retain their seats for another term.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections will meet later this month to count provisional ballots and certify the election results.

