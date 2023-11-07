© 2023 WYSO
Some levies fail, Dayton city commissioners keep their seats

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST
Rod Stanley is the assistant administrator in the Internal Operations Department of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. He's running final tests on a voting machine that will be used during the November 7 election.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Rod Stanley is the assistant administrator in the Internal Operations Department of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
He's running final tests on a voting machine that will be used during the November 7 election.

Huber Heights residents have supported the city’s earned income tax bid, according to final, unofficial results from Tuesday's election.

That’s a shift since last May when Huber Heights voters rejected it.

Meanwhile, the City of Clayton’s Earned Income Tax request has failed. It was a a 1.5% renewal plus a 1% increase. It would have started Jan. 1, 2024.

Centerville City School District had a 5.9 mills on the ballot. It also failed.

Tri-County North Local School District also said no to a five-year, 1% income tax renewal request.

In the race for Dayton City Commission, incumbents Chris Shaw and Matt Joseph have held off their challengers and will retain their seats for another term.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections will meet later this month to count provisional ballots and certify the election results.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

