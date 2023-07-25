Beavercreek’s city council puts park levy on November ballot

Beavercreek’s city council will add a 1.93 mills park levy to the November 2023 ballot. It will help build Spring House Park — the city’s newest and largest park at 148-acres.

City Councilman Pete Bales says this park will give Beavercreek residents more resources.

“As residents, we’ve all experienced the congestion at Rotary Park after large, special events," Bale said. "We’ve traveled to other communities for spray-grounds because we don’t have any and I love the opportunity we have before us to preserve perpetuity, most all of that wooded area.”

Spring House runs along Grange Hall Road bordered by Patterson and Shakertown Roads.

Parks Superintendent Kim Farrell says these natural areas are a great asset to the community.

“For your mental health, for your physical health, it’s great for the property value, businesses come to communities because of parks and recreation," Farrell explained. "You think about when COVID hit in 2020–everything shut down, but parks were open.”

According to Farrell, money generated by this levy will also hire 10 staff, buy new equipment and maintain the city’s other 23 parks. If passed–beginning in 2024–the owner of a $100,000 home will annually pay about $68 dollars more in property taxes.

On July 31, residents are invited to explore a portion of the property. City staff will lead people in clearing invasive plants to create trails. Go to the City of Beavercreek's website to sign up for the 6 p.m. event.