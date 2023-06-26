Public Health officials say HIV remains a public health issue, offer day of free testing
Nearly 40 years after it was first identified, hundreds of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) cases are still being diagnosed in Ohio.
Samantha Webb is a Greene County public health educator. She says HIV remains a public health issue. “Everyone really should test for HIV as part of their routine healthcare.”
Tuesday nationwide, public health departments are partnering with Walgreens to administer free HIV testing. The campaign is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step”, encouraging people to know their HIV status.
County public health nurses will administer the tests in the back area of Walgreens. Testing begins at 10 a.m. The test is free. “Left untreated, HIV can cause serious harm to your immune system and even death,” explains Webb. Webb and her team will be at Walgreens on 537 W. Main Street in Xenia.
People who receive a negative test result will receive information regarding how they can take advantage of HIV prevention tools such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condoms, and other sexual health services, such as vaccines and testing for sexually transmitted infections. People who receive a positive test result will receive consultation on next steps including how they can quickly start HIV treatment.
The CDC recommends people between 13 to 64 should get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care. Meanwhile, people at higher risk for HIV should get tested more often.
According to Webb, shame and social stigma can still make people reluctant to get tested for this deadly virus.“There is stigma and shame in some communities, so people are very reluctant to test. Thus, trying to make it a part of your normal health care, something to help you protect yourself still has a negative connotation to it because it’s HIV,” she says.
Testing sites in our area:
Clark County Health Department
529 E Home Road Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 390-5600
Darke County Health District
300 Garst Avenue Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-4196
Equitas Health
1222 S. Patterson Blvd.
Dayton, OH 45402
(937) 853-3650
Greene County Health Department
360 Wilson Drive Xenia, OH 45385
(937) 374-5600
Miami County Public Health Department
Reproductive Health Clinic
510 W. Water Street
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 573-3520
Preble County General Health District
Reproductive Health Clinic
615 Hillcrest Drive
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 472-0087
Dayton & Montgomery County
Public Health Clinic
117 S. Main StreetDayton, OH 45422
(937) 225-4550
Public Health Outreach Office
201 Riverside Drive, Suite 1-C
Dayton, OH 45405
(937) 496-7133
Dr. Charles R, Drew Health Center
1323 W. Third Street, Room # 608
Dayton, OH 45402
(937) 225-4023
For more testing sites near you,
call 800-CDC-INFO (232-4636), visit http://hivtest.cdc.gov
You can also text your ZIP code to KNOW IT (566948) or call 937-4960-7133