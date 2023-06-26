Public Health officials say HIV remains a public health issue, offer day of free testing

Nearly 40 years after it was first identified, hundreds of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) cases are still being diagnosed in Ohio.

Samantha Webb is a Greene County public health educator. She says HIV remains a public health issue. “Everyone really should test for HIV as part of their routine healthcare.”

Tuesday nationwide, public health departments are partnering with Walgreens to administer free HIV testing. The campaign is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step”, encouraging people to know their HIV status.

County public health nurses will administer the tests in the back area of Walgreens. Testing begins at 10 a.m. The test is free. “Left untreated, HIV can cause serious harm to your immune system and even death,” explains Webb. Webb and her team will be at Walgreens on 537 W. Main Street in Xenia.

People who receive a negative test result will receive information regarding how they can take advantage of HIV prevention tools such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condoms, and other sexual health services, such as vaccines and testing for sexually transmitted infections. People who receive a positive test result will receive consultation on next steps including how they can quickly start HIV treatment.

The CDC recommends people between 13 to 64 should get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care. Meanwhile, people at higher risk for HIV should get tested more often.

According to Webb, shame and social stigma can still make people reluctant to get tested for this deadly virus.“There is stigma and shame in some communities, so people are very reluctant to test. Thus, trying to make it a part of your normal health care, something to help you protect yourself still has a negative connotation to it because it’s HIV,” she says.

Testing sites in our area:

Clark County Health Department

529 E Home Road Springfield, OH 45503

(937) 390-5600

Darke County Health District

300 Garst Avenue Greenville, OH 45331

(937) 548-4196

Equitas Health

1222 S. Patterson Blvd.

Dayton, OH 45402

(937) 853-3650

Greene County Health Department

360 Wilson Drive Xenia, OH 45385

(937) 374-5600

Miami County Public Health Department

Reproductive Health Clinic

510 W. Water Street

Troy, OH 45373

(937) 573-3520

Preble County General Health District

Reproductive Health Clinic

615 Hillcrest Drive

Eaton, OH 45320

(937) 472-0087

Dayton & Montgomery County

Public Health Clinic

117 S. Main StreetDayton, OH 45422

(937) 225-4550

Public Health Outreach Office

201 Riverside Drive, Suite 1-C

Dayton, OH 45405

(937) 496-7133

Dr. Charles R, Drew Health Center

1323 W. Third Street, Room # 608

Dayton, OH 45402

(937) 225-4023

For more testing sites near you,

call 800-CDC-INFO (232-4636), visit http://hivtest.cdc.gov

You can also text your ZIP code to KNOW IT (566948) or call 937-4960-7133

