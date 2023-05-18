Preservation Ohio sites Troy's 183-year-old courthouse among most endangered historic sites in state

For almost two years, the owner of the old Miami County Courthouse in downtown Troy has attempted to demolish the building. But the city’s historical society has successfully intervened to save the structure.

However, now there are new efforts to demolish the 183-year-old building.

It’s nestled in the one hundred block of west main street in Troy’s historic downtown. The old Miami County Courthouse has lived here since the early 1840’s.

Now more commonly known as The Tavern and the IOOF building, it’s the site of ongoing tension. A January 2020 tornado severely damaged the front portion. The adjoining sidewalk has since been closed.

The owner is pushing to resume tearing down the building–and the chief building official for Miami County and the City of Troy agrees — calling it a serious hazard. However, the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance disagrees spokesman Martin Stewart.

“We have brought in three structural engineers. Have looked at the buildings, both buildings are in very good condition structurally sound, they are not in danger of falling down, nor are they a danger to the people in the area," Stewart said. "The walls of the court house are two foot thick–they’re not going anywhere.”

Later this month in court, the alliance will once again challenge new demolition efforts.

Sutherly, Benjamin W /

Stewart argues this building has a rich history that needs to be saved.

“It is the sixth oldest county courthouse still standing in the state of Ohio," Stewart said. "It is also significant because the Randolph Slaves from Virginia came to Ohio and had to file Freeman papers in that building.”

While the old courthouse is not a certified historic site, Preservation Ohio has added it to a statewide list of most endangered historic sites.