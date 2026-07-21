$850M aircraft HQ, factory to bring nearly 2,000 aviation jobs to Clark County

An aviation company is planning to bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Clark County.

Electra has selected Springfield as the location of its new corporate headquarters and original equipment manufacturing facility.

The announcement was made by Ohio Gov. DeWine today during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England.

According to the announcement, the $850 million investment in Springfield and Clark County will create nearly 2,000 jobs.

“Ohio is where flight began, and the Dayton-Springfield area has become the national epicenter for advanced air mobility – the place where the next generation of aircraft is being designed, tested, and now built at scale,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Electra's decision to bring nearly 2,000 new jobs to Springfield will be transformative for Clark County, demonstrating Ohio’s unique ability to lead America into aviation's next era.”

The Springfield facility will lead production a nine-passenger fixed-wing aircraft that uses hybrid-electric technology. The company is pitching the aircraft as "direct aviation" that can take off and land in just 150 feet.

The Springfield site will support production of up to 800 EL9 Ultra Short aircraft per year.

The new facility will be located at AirPark Ohio, adjacent to Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.