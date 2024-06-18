Electric BlackFly planes land at Dayton Air Show

The Department of the Air Force and Beavercreek-based Modern Technology Solutions, INC. will be showcasing the electric Blackfly this week at the Dayton Air Show.

The sleek, black single cockpit plane is no bigger than a carnival ride, but investors are betting the electric Blackfly can do big things, thanks to its ability to land and take off in tight spots and be controlled remotely.

The aircraft uses e-VTOL technology to take off and land vertically, which makes it more versatile than fixed wing planes.

renee wilde A flight simulator for the Blackfly will be set up at the Dayton Air Show

"AFWERX Agility Prime has partnered with MTSI to lease electric aircraft that are near production level assets and conduct operations and experimentation with them to inform the viability of distinctive use cases that these aircraft could be applied to," said Jacob Wilson, the acting Agility Prime Branch Chief at AFWERX.

AFWERX is the innovation arm of the Air Force. It partners with small business and start-ups to address pressing changes in the military like reducing operating costs and the reliance on fossil fuels.

The electric plane is part of an effort to bring zero-emission aviation to the military, along with other benefits.

The vertical lift space is often referred to as the third revolution in aerospace.

The first revolution in aerospace is the Wright Brothers flight. The second is jet propulsion. The third is the introduction of a new emerging transportation system that uses highly automated electric powered aircraft.

The system offers a safer, more affordable and efficient way to travel.

"Some of the use cases that we’re looking at, is logistics and material movement, transport, emergency response, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and many others," he said.

Wilson said that the Blackfly showcases a local success story and brings awareness of technology efforts.

The Dayton Air Show will take off this Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23, at the Dayton International Airport. It features performances from the Blue Angels, other fighter jets and many others. This year is the show's 50 year anniversary.