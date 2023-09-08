© 2023 WYSO
Nation's first cyberspace wing will be in Mansfield, Ohio

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT
Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, depart their home station in a C-130H Hercules, Feb. 22, 2021 for the Middle East. The base is now the first Cyberspace Wing in the Nation.

An Air National Guard unit in Ohio will become the nation’s first cyberspace wing.

The 179th Airlift Wing at the Lahm Air National Guard Base in Mansfield will be redesignated as the 179th cyberspace wing during a ceremony on Saturday, September 9. The ceremony will feature several speakers and include a traditional changing of the unit flag and guidon.

The new mission of the northern Ohio base will focus on cyber-related security and national defense.

The wing dates back to 1948 and has supported many military, humanitarian, and natural-disaster missions in its 75-year history, including assisting Ohio during the pandemic in 2020.

