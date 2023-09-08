Nation's first cyberspace wing will be in Mansfield, Ohio

An Air National Guard unit in Ohio will become the nation’s first cyberspace wing.

The 179th Airlift Wing at the Lahm Air National Guard Base in Mansfield will be redesignated as the 179th cyberspace wing during a ceremony on Saturday, September 9. The ceremony will feature several speakers and include a traditional changing of the unit flag and guidon.

The new mission of the northern Ohio base will focus on cyber-related security and national defense.

The wing dates back to 1948 and has supported many military, humanitarian, and natural-disaster missions in its 75-year history, including assisting Ohio during the pandemic in 2020.