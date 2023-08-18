© 2023 WYSO
Military & Aviation

Local Marine veteran dies while fighting in Ukraine

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
Kristen Lawrence
/
GoFundMe
Lance Lawrence, a former Marine from Vandalia, was killed in Ukraine on July 29 after enlisting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier this year.

A Marine veteran from Vandalia died in July while serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

28-year-old Lance Allen Lawrence enlisted in the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier this year. He was killed in action during a recent drone attack, according to his obituary.

He graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 2013. Lance was enlisted in the Marines from 2013-2016.

Lawrence last served with the 3rd Battalion at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina according to the military newspaper Stars and Stripes.

He is survived by his parents and his three siblings - Kristen, Kelly, and Anthony Lawrence, as well as his two grandmothers Sharon Lawrence and Wilma Powell.

A celebration of life for Lawrence will be planned at a later date.

