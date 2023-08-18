Local Marine veteran dies while fighting in Ukraine

A Marine veteran from Vandalia died in July while serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

28-year-old Lance Allen Lawrence enlisted in the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier this year. He was killed in action during a recent drone attack, according to his obituary.

He graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 2013. Lance was enlisted in the Marines from 2013-2016.

Lawrence last served with the 3rd Battalion at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina according to the military newspaper Stars and Stripes.

He is survived by his parents and his three siblings - Kristen, Kelly, and Anthony Lawrence, as well as his two grandmothers Sharon Lawrence and Wilma Powell.

A celebration of life for Lawrence will be planned at a later date.