Dayton Police: Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to rise in the city

The Dayton Police Department is reporting that Kia and Hyundai thefts are still trending upward.

They say out of 22 cars stolen this past week in the city, 15 of them were Kias or Hyundais.

They say the car companies are working to make them more difficult targets for car thieves.

But Dayton Police recommends owners of those cars consider getting an anti-theft device such as a vehicle immobilization device, a steering wheel lock, glass break sensors, or battery disconnect switches.