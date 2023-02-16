© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Dayton Police: Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to rise in the city

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published February 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
Kia Stinger 2020.jpg
Certain Kia and Hyundai cars that lack antitheft features are targets of thieves.

The Dayton Police Department is reporting that Kia and Hyundai thefts are still trending upward.

They say out of 22 cars stolen this past week in the city, 15 of them were Kias or Hyundais.

They say the car companies are working to make them more difficult targets for car thieves.

But Dayton Police recommends owners of those cars consider getting an anti-theft device such as a vehicle immobilization device, a steering wheel lock, glass break sensors, or battery disconnect switches.

