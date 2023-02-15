© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Wilberforce University baseball team wins first victory since World War Two

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published February 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST
Photos of the Wilberforce baseball team playing at Antioch College in Yellow Springs.
Mackenzie Snare
/
Wilberforce University Archives
Photos of the Wilberforce baseball team playing at Antioch College in Yellow Springs. The Team was reactivated recently after being idle since World War Two.

The Wilberforce University baseball team won its first game of the season over the weekend.

The Wilberforce Bulldogs defeated the Vorhees University Tigers.

It was Wilberforce’s first win since before World War Two.

The university’s baseball program ended back in the 1940s but was brought back to life in 2021 thanks to the Cincinnati Reds allowing the Bulldogs to use their training facilities during the winter.

The team is playing its first official games this spring.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
