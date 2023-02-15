Wilberforce University baseball team wins first victory since World War Two

The Wilberforce University baseball team won its first game of the season over the weekend.

The Wilberforce Bulldogs defeated the Vorhees University Tigers.

It was Wilberforce’s first win since before World War Two.

The university’s baseball program ended back in the 1940s but was brought back to life in 2021 thanks to the Cincinnati Reds allowing the Bulldogs to use their training facilities during the winter.

The team is playing its first official games this spring.