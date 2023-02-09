With 6000 jobs created in 2022, the Dayton Development Coalition celebrates 'record year'

The Dayton Development Coalition had a record-setting year in 2022, with new projects from the region's biggest employers.

It held its annual meeting and economic review on February 7 at Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership. The conference had over 500 community and business leaders in the Dayton region, to celebrate what the coalition calls a “record year.”

The DDC’s president Jeff Hoagland highlighted many business achievements in the past year, citing projects like the National Intelligence Center of Excellence.

“In 2022, we closed on 40 projects that created nearly 6000 jobs,” Hoagland said. “Those projects will generate more than $357 million in new payroll and 5.5 billion in capital investment.”

The theme for this year’s conference is electrification and both Intel and Honda have committed to new projects in the state.

Tech company Intel plans to invest $20 billion in Ohio to create chips. Honda will start a $4 billion investment with a new electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, which it says will create over 2000 jobs.

Bob Nelson, Honda’s lead of its Manufacturing Management Center, said Miami Valley has the skills and expertise to propel this new expansion.

“For the past four decades, we've been building our workforce and our skills and transforming development in manufacturing,” Nelson said. “We're able to use those skills to, to establish this hub in Ohio, which will allow us to further develop our skills for electrification and beyond.”

