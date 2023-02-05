Ohio officials warn of new Medicare card scam

State officials are warning of a so-called new Medicare card scam.

Thieves reportedly are calling people, posing as government officials and saying their Medicare card needs to be updated or replaced. The scammers then request personal information.

The Ohio Department of Insurance says government agencies never cold-call Ohioans about Medicare over the phone, by email, or door-to-door.

State officials say people should never give out personal information to anyone who asks for Medicare, Social Security, bank or credit card information.

Medicare or Medicare health plans will only call and request personal information if you are already a plan member, or if you called first and left a message.

If you feel you have been victimized by a Medicare scam, contact the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-488-6070 or proseniors.org.

Ohioans with Medicare questions can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance's Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) at 800-686-1578, oshiipmail@insurance.ohio.gov, and insurance.ohio.gov.

OSHIIP is the state's official Medicare educational and counseling program.

