Local and Statewide News

News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST
Donald Gronbeck mugshot
Greene County
/
Greene County
Yellow Springs Doctor Donald Gronbeck faces a civil lawsuit along with a former employee and Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. The suit alleges Gronbeck sexually violated a patient he met at Soin.
  • Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
  • Xenia School Levy Back on Ballot - A renewal levy for Xenia City Schools that failed by one vote in November will be on the May ballot.
  • Health Care Employer to Build Housing in Springfield - One of Ohio's largest employers, Mercy Health, will build housing units on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. WYSO Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
