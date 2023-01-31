News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
- Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
- Xenia School Levy Back on Ballot - A renewal levy for Xenia City Schools that failed by one vote in November will be on the May ballot.
- Health Care Employer to Build Housing in Springfield - One of Ohio’s largest employers, Mercy Health, will build housing units on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. WYSO Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.