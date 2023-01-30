Deadline nearing to renew Ohio dog licenses

Ohio state law requires all dog owners to have a license for their furry companion. If you already have a license — now is the time to renew.

Across the state, prices range from about $12 to $24, depending on the county where you live. But after January 31 — the price doubles.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said a dog license actually protects your dog.

"The best reason for purchasing a dog license is if your dog gets loose or if you get separated from your dog — that dog license is their ticket home,” explained Keith. "We can look up your information and get your dog safely back home to you."

According to the auditor, the fees collected go to the county’s animal resource center.

“Any given day, they've got 75-100 dogs in kennels at the animal resource center," Keith said. "The fees help cover the cost of feeding and taking care of the dogs. Also, if any come in that may be injured or sick, they (resource center) have veterinary care. So it provides those types of services for stray animals.”

In Montgomery County, Keith said people can get licenses from several places including pet stores, farm supply stores and at the county auditor’s office. You can also renew or purchase a dog license online.

Dog license fees and renewals are also available online for residents living outside of Montgomery County.