© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST
This homeless encampment in Montgomery County was visited by volunteers during the annual Point-in-Time count of homeless persons on January 29, 2020.
Montgomery County Housing and Homeless Solutions Program
/
Volunteers count the homeless population on a cold Thursday night to assess the need for housing and services.
  • Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend.
  • Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
  • Concrete Plant Wants to Dump in the Little Miami River - I-M-I Concrete wants to dump up to 5,000 gallons a day of what the EPA calls treated wash water into the East Fork of the Little Miami River.
  • Who's a Good Boy? - There's an important deadline coming up for Ohio dog owners. Now is the time to renew your dog license. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports.
Tags
Local and Statewide News HomelessnessMontgomery County Homeless SolutionsDogspollutionBengals
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier