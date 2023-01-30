Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses
- Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend.
- Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
- Concrete Plant Wants to Dump in the Little Miami River - I-M-I Concrete wants to dump up to 5,000 gallons a day of what the EPA calls treated wash water into the East Fork of the Little Miami River.
- Who's a Good Boy? - There's an important deadline coming up for Ohio dog owners. Now is the time to renew your dog license. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports.
- A Disappointing End to a Great Season - The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in the National Football League semi finals with a score of 23 to 20.