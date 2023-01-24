© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

News Update: Ohio corruption trial opening arguments; Fiona the Hippo's 'Sweet Six'

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
State Rep. Larry Householder, pictured leaving the federal courthouse after an initial hearing on July 21, was removed and replaced as Ohio House Speaker following his indictment on Thursday.
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, pictured leaving the federal courthouse after an initial hearing on July 21, 2022. His legal team delivered opening remarks during his trial in what's being called the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history.
  • Ohio Corruption Trial Begins (Statehouse News Bureau) - Attorneys for former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder, and former lobbyist Matt Borges, delivered their opening statements Monday in the trial over Ohio’s largest corruption scandal. The two racketeering defendants had different approaches to their argument. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Behavioral Health Study (WYSO) - Central State University has teamed up with Ohio University and two state organizations to conduct a new study that takes a look at different racial and ethnic groups experiencing different levels of access to behavioral healthcare. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on how it could be important.
  • Clark State's Advanced Manufacturing Grant (WYSO) - The College has received more than $3 million dollars to train students in the field of advanced manufacturing and tech industries. Ngozi Cole has more.
  • Fiona's Sweet Six (WVXU) - The world's most well-known hippo celebrates her sixth birthday Tuesday. Tana Weingartner reports for the Ohio Newsroom
Tags
Local and Statewide News Larry HouseholderClark State Community CollegeCentral State UniversityFiona the Hippo
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier