News Update: Ohio corruption trial opening arguments; Fiona the Hippo's 'Sweet Six'
- Ohio Corruption Trial Begins (Statehouse News Bureau) - Attorneys for former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder, and former lobbyist Matt Borges, delivered their opening statements Monday in the trial over Ohio’s largest corruption scandal. The two racketeering defendants had different approaches to their argument. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Behavioral Health Study (WYSO) - Central State University has teamed up with Ohio University and two state organizations to conduct a new study that takes a look at different racial and ethnic groups experiencing different levels of access to behavioral healthcare. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on how it could be important.
- Clark State's Advanced Manufacturing Grant (WYSO) - The College has received more than $3 million dollars to train students in the field of advanced manufacturing and tech industries. Ngozi Cole has more.
- Fiona's Sweet Six (WVXU) - The world's most well-known hippo celebrates her sixth birthday Tuesday. Tana Weingartner reports for the Ohio Newsroom