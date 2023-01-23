News Update: Megabus coming, new health clinic in Springfield
Here's the latest news from WYSO:
- Springfield school's new health clinic — The Springfield City School District is primed to get a new health clinic. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports many hope this clinic will help people struggling in poverty.
- New mobile clinic — Premier Community Health unveiled a new mobile clinic. The hospital system says the new vehicle will expand its ability to reach patients in the community. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole was there.
- Eat well, live actively — Greene County Public Health received a one-year mini grant called Healthy Eating, Active Living to build capacity for healthy eating and active living policies in various Greene County communities.
- Megabus Coming to Dayton — The bus company based out of Canada is expanding its service area, connecting Dayton to Columbus and Chicago, as well as several other cities in Indiana.
- Who Dey! - The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League playoffs yesterday, 27 to 10. They will play in Missouri against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s semifinals next Sunday.