Local and Statewide News

News Update: Megabus coming, new health clinic in Springfield

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST
Big, blue Megabus with yellow writing parked near green trees and hedges.
Megabus
/
Megabus
A small exam room inside a mobile clinic. Premiere Health is rolling out a new mobile health clinic.

Here's the latest news from WYSO:

  • Springfield school's new health clinic — The Springfield City School District is primed to get a new health clinic. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports many hope this clinic will help people struggling in poverty.
  • New mobile clinicPremier Community Health unveiled a new mobile clinic. The hospital system says the new vehicle will expand its ability to reach patients in the community. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole was there.
  • Eat well, live activelyGreene County Public Health received a one-year mini grant called Healthy Eating, Active Living to build capacity for healthy eating and active living policies in various Greene County communities.
  • Megabus Coming to DaytonThe bus company based out of Canada is expanding its service area, connecting Dayton to Columbus and Chicago, as well as several other cities in Indiana.
  • Who Dey! - The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League playoffs yesterday, 27 to 10. They will play in Missouri against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s semifinals next Sunday.
Premier Health, Springfield City Schools, Greene County Public Health, Bengals
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
