Food benefits decreasing; Rainy day funds at all-time high

WYSO News Update for January 18, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month (WYSO) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month — which has taken on more urgency this year as cases have increased in the state. Health experts say early detection will likely save lives. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole has more.

COVID Increase in SNAP benefits going away (WYSO) - Temporary boost to SNAP benefits — also known as food stamps – will end after next month. Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports on why that additional money is going away.

State money for apprenticeships available (WOSU) - Employers who use apprentices will have until the end of March to apply for state grants of up to $25,000 to cover the cost of training and tools. The program has received 100 applications so far and approved nearly half of them, paying out nearly $900,000. Apprentices learn skills through at least 2,000 hours of on-the-job training needed for a job in a given industry, along with classroom training. There are about 21,000 apprentices in Ohio.

Ohio WWII pilot's remains identified and returning home - (AP) Authorities have identified the remains of an Army Air Forces pilot from Ohio who died when his plane was shot down over Germany during World War II, the Defense Department announced last week. 1st Lt. Carl Nesbitt of Lima was the pilot of a B-17G Flying Fortress bomber in 1944 during a huge bombing mission over Leipzig, Germany. The plane was shot down. Six of the 10 crew members escaped before it crashed. Nesbitt and the rest were killed. Their bodies were believed to have been buried in a local cemetery. Efforts to recover their remains after the war were hindered by soviet control of East Germany. Nesbitt was 23 at the time of his death. His remains will be reburied in Pennsylvania in May.

Attorney General Yost 'double dipping' (Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohio’s Attorney General is doing what is commonly referred to 'double dipping.' Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports Dave Yost is drawing from his retirement while being paid on the state’s payroll.

Ohio 'rainy day funds' at all-time high - Ohio now has enough savings for the rainiest of rainy days. The Ohio Office of Budget and management has transferred over $700 million into the Budget Stabilization Fund. Ohio now has a cash balance of $3.5 billion, the largest in the state’s history. The budget management office said this money will be used to address any economic shocks and uncertainty