For Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, doctors encourage routine screening.

The CDC says about 4,000 American women die from cervical cancer every year. According to the Ohio Department of Health, there is an average of 467 new cases each year, and 162 deaths from cervical cancer. Local doctors say Ohio is seeing an uptick in these cases, especially in young women.

That’s why gynecologists are encouraging regular pap smear screenings and vaccination against the Human papillomavirus or HPV, which is the leading cause of cervical cancer.

Dr Juliet Wolford is a Gynecologist at Kettering Health. She says these routine screenings help more women live longer.

“Once the pap test came into play, that completely reduced that number of deaths from cervical cancer” she said. "We can catch lesions and catch them early, but that can only happen if patients are getting regular screenings."

Doctors say that cervical cancers diagnosed at an early stage had a five-year relative survival probability than those diagnosed at a more distant or advanced stage.

The HPV vaccine can almost always prevent cervical cancer, and anyone under the age of 45 is encouraged to get it. Research by the CDC found that the percentage of cervical precancers caused by HPV have dropped by 40 percent among vaccinated women.

“We really want to promote early vaccination, cervical cancer screening and visiting your OB GYN provider often so you can check in,” said Dr Wolford. “It's so important and will have such an impact on your future.”

Patients without insurance can qualify for screenings through the Department of Health’s Cervical Cancer Project. Call them at 1-844-430-2227 to enroll for free screenings at no cost.