Public asks for help to find missing Dayton woman

Cierra Chapman is African American, 5’5, 115 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. According to Dayton Police, she’s been missing since the early morning hours of December 27th.

They say around 4:30 a.m., Chapman visited her ex-boyfriend at the Autumn Woods Apartment in Trotwood. Video from property cameras confirm her silver Cadillac SUV SRX left the complex. Her vehicle is a 2014, license plate is Ohio JVQ8612.

"We know somebody in the community knows what happened to Cierra or what happened and we need your help," says Major Brian John.

Chapman lives with her sister in Dayton. Her sister reported her missing two days later on December 29th.

During a press conference, Major Brian John told reporters, on January 6, Chapman’s car was found in Middletown on a residential street. “We have no reason why she’d be in Middletown. She didn’t have a lot of friends there, no relatives there,” explains Major John. “No phone contact with her, we don’t have any financial records where she had used money. So, it’s very odd that her car would be in Middletown, Ohio.”