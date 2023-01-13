© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Public asks for help to find missing Dayton woman

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST
Dayton Police
Dayton Police
30-year-old Cierra Chapman had been missing since December 27, 2022.

Cierra Chapman is African American, 5’5, 115 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. According to Dayton Police, she’s been missing since the early morning hours of December 27th.

They say around 4:30 a.m., Chapman visited her ex-boyfriend at the Autumn Woods Apartment in Trotwood. Video from property cameras confirm her silver Cadillac SUV SRX left the complex. Her vehicle is a 2014, license plate is Ohio JVQ8612.

"We know somebody in the community knows what happened to Cierra or what happened and we need your help," says Major Brian John.

Chapman lives with her sister in Dayton. Her sister reported her missing two days later on December 29th.

During a press conference, Major Brian John told reporters, on January 6, Chapman’s car was found in Middletown on a residential street. “We have no reason why she’d be in Middletown. She didn’t have a lot of friends there, no relatives there,” explains Major John. “No phone contact with her, we don’t have any financial records where she had used money. So, it’s very odd that her car would be in Middletown, Ohio.”

Dayton Police consider Chapman’s disappearance suspicious. They’re asking anyone with any information to call 937-333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (937-222-7867) or go online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com. All information received will remain anonymous.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).
