Kettering Grocery Store to Close; Police Looking for Missing Woman; Voting Rights Groups Oppose Bill
- Kettering Grocery Store to Close - The Marc’s grocery store in Kettering will close in February. Forty-four workers will be laid off – but Kettering officials are hopeful they’ll get new jobs fast. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Dayton Police Seek Information on Missing Woman - Cierra Chapman was reported missing on December 29. Her SUV was found in Middletown but investigators say she had no reason to travel there.
- Ohio Constitution Amendment Change Reintroduced - Voting rights groups and community organizations are doubling down on their opposition to a resolution that makes it harder to amend Ohio's constitution. The new proposal to require 60% of approval by voters for all constitutional amendments was reintroduced by a group of Republicans in the Ohio House this week. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- DPS Holding Hygiene Donation Drive on MLK Day - Dayton Public Schools is doing a drive-through donation event on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
- New Honda LG EV Plant Thirsty for Power - The new Honda LG joint venture electric vehicle plant in Fayette County is expected to be AES Ohio's largest customer. Now, the local utility needs to get ready for all that demand. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains.