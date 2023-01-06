© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Local and Statewide News

DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST
Menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products are displayed at a store in San Francisco in 2018.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
Menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products are displayed at a store in San Francisco in 2018. Gov. DeWine vetoes a bill preventing local bans on flavored tobacco.

DeWine Vetoes Bill Preventing Local Bans on Flavored Tobacco; Springboro High School Flooding Update; Opioid Rescue Kits at Clark State; Drone Training Video Game

  • Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
  • Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one section of the building’s first floor. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley has more.
  • Opioid Overdose Rescue Kits - Clark State College’s Campus Opioid Response Education features opioid rescue kits and training for their use.
Tags
Local and Statewide News tobaccoSpringboro School DistrictOpioidsDrones
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
