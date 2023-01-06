DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit
- Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one section of the building’s first floor. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley has more.
- Opioid Overdose Rescue Kits - Clark State College’s Campus Opioid Response Education features opioid rescue kits and training for their use.
- Drone Safety Video Game - FirstEnergy Corp. is offering safety tips for flying your drone. The best part? It’s a video game you play on your computer, smartphone, or tablet. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.