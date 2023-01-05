Sports Betting Ad Concerns; Cincy Bridge Funding; Gasoline Prices Prediction; Culture Works Grants
- Troubled Bridge Over Ohio Waters - President Joe Biden formally announced more than a billion dollars in federal funding for a companion to the Brent Spence Bridge.
- Concerns Over Sports Betting Ads - Ohioans have been getting bombarded with ads from sports gambling operators urging people to sign up and make bets. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Gov. Mike DeWine has some concerns about those ads.
- Culture Works Grants - Nearly 50 local artists and cultural organizations will get an infusion of cash. That’s thanks to $436,000 in grants from Culture Works, an art funding and advocacy organization. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Gasoline Price Predictions for 2023 - Even though gas prices jumped almost 30 cents a gallon recently, those prices could drop nearly 50 cents per gallon over the course of the new year. That’s according to Gasbuddy, a platform which tracks gasoline prices around the country, including Ohio. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.