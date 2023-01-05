Sports Betting Ad Concerns; Cincy Bridge Funding; Gasoline Prices Prediction; Culture Works Grants

© 2023 WYSO
WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST
The Brent Spence Bridge that spans the Ohio River from Cincinnati to Covington, Kentucky, will receive over one billion dollars in federal funding to build a companion bridge and improve traffic flow in the area.

Sports Betting Advertising Concerns; Biden Announces Over $1 Billion for Brent Spence Bridge; Gasoline Prices Prediction; Culture Works Grants

  • Concerns Over Sports Betting Ads - Ohioans have been getting bombarded with ads from sports gambling operators urging people to sign up and make bets. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Gov. Mike DeWine has some concerns about those ads.
  • Culture Works Grants - Nearly 50 local artists and cultural organizations will get an infusion of cash. That’s thanks to $436,000 in grants from Culture Works, an art funding and advocacy organization. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
  • Gasoline Price Predictions for 2023 - Even though gas prices jumped almost 30 cents a gallon recently, those prices could drop nearly 50 cents per gallon over the course of the new year. That’s according to Gasbuddy, a platform which tracks gasoline prices around the country, including Ohio. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
