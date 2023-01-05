Gas prices might drop this year, but there will be 'pain at the pump'

The average price of gas this year could drop nearly 50 cents per gallon. That’s according to Gasbuddy, a platform which tracks gas prices around the country, including Ohio.

Patrick De Haan is the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He said although the national average price is dropping now, warmer temperatures may reverse that trend.

“We are still possibly going to see the national average, again, surpassing $4 a gallon as early as the spring," said De Haan.

GasBuddy warned price volatility might cause some frustration to motorists.

“There still will be pain at the pump in the year ahead.” De Haan said, “But we're expecting that Americans are going to be spending about $300 less on gas over the course of the year ahead."

According to GasBuddy's recent survey of 391 stations in the Dayton area, prices are 2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In the last week, average price for regular unleaded gas in Dayton have risen 29 cents per gallon, averaging $2.87 per gallon on Monday.