New Distracted Driving Laws; School Viruses Spreading; Sports Betting at Local Casino

New Distracted Driving Laws in Effect; Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Schools; Sports Betting at Local Casino; New Ohio House Speaker; More Bellbrook School Officers
- Distracted Driving Law in Effect - Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a measure that would crack down on distracted driving, including texting, reading or watching videos behind the wheel. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports it’s part of a bill with a lot of changes to state laws on crime.
- Viruses Spreading in Schools - The Ohio Department of Health says respiratory viruses have been on the rise in recent weeks. WVXU's Zack Carreon has more on how schools can help protect students during flu season.
- Sports Gambling at Local Casino - Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway held a ribbon cutting event for its new sports betting venue Monday, and WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
- New Ohio House Speaker - In its first official day of the new session, the Ohio House has a new speaker. And as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, it’s not who many expected.
- Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School SROs - Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools is adding a new school resource officer to the district.